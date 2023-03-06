Failure to Communicate

Confused about why America is the way it is? What do we miss when we look at others, and ourselves?

This is a newsletter about how to make sense of how other people make sense of America, written by Dr. Danielle Lee Tomson.

Failure to Communicate is making legible shadows of ideas, stories, and strategies that are trying to be born.

Danielle is a writer, scholar, and strategist. She is a sought-after expert in topics including political social media influencers, populism, online political subcultures, performative politics, nationalism, "scammers," political polarization, tech platform policy, propaganda, narrative change, and civic tech.

She recently defended a doctoral dissertation on conservative social media influencers at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, which she is developing into a book. She is the research manager at the Center for an Informed Public at the University of Washington. She is currently an affiliate at the University of North Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life. During graduate school, Danielle was a fellow at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism and a graduate fellow at the Mellon Sawyer Seminar for Trust and Mistrust of Science and Experts (The Trust Collaboratory) at INCITE. She also consults for a variety of non-profit and corporate clients.

Danielle or her writing have appeared in The New York Times, NPR, Bloomberg, The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, POLITICO, MSNBC, Science, The Washington Post, CNBC, Fox News, Brookings, Mother Jones, Coda, The Spectator, and Sirius XM in addition to a plethora of local news outlets and academic publications.

Previously, she was the Director of Forums @ Civic Hall, a community and education center for civic tech, where she curated events, knowledge, and people solving problems at the intersection of technology and civil society. She was also the Director of Personal Democracy Forum, a 15+ year running summit focused on tech, politics, and media that was started by the co-founders of Civic Hall.

In another life, Danielle was an innovation consultant, prototyper, and product manager for clients including Fortune 500 companies, multinational organizations, and nonprofits.

Danielle graduated with a B.A. from Yale University. She was raised on a horse farm in a family of scrap metal dealers in Western Pennsylvania.