Failure to Communicate
The Authenticity Gap
The key to understanding the break in reality so many of us have felt, and how political, cultural, and spiritual entrepreneurs take advantage of this.
Jun 19
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
6
Burn the Man
On the Generative Power of Destruction. Or, when cleaning one's own house politically creates ritual and coalesces community.
Jun 11
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
April 2025
The Stakeholders of Information
An idea that may seem obvious to anyone in marketing, but isn't for many knowledge workers...
Apr 24
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
2
March 2025
Beyond "Messaging"
From thinking about media as marketing, to a participatory infrastructure for movement organizing
Mar 19
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
7
1
February 2025
The Milkshake Doctrine
When resistance can mean co-opting the energy of the moment: disruption.
Feb 11
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
7
January 2025
On the Eve of a New Political Order: Bannon, Musk, and the Year of the Coin
Headbutting between Bannon and Musk over immigration is more than a fight between "racists" and "techno-feudalists." It is about identifying who is the…
Jan 20
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
6
December 2024
On Retribution and Revelation
Reflections on the 112th New York Young Republican Gala and broader cultural yearning towards unveiling.
Dec 18, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
2
Reckoning with Hegemony
Did MAGA have a better read on where we are in history? Or is there an alternative story that has near-term cultural power?
Dec 12, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
1
November 2024
Grand Strategy as Grand Story
How MAGA drank the Democrats' milkshake
Nov 12, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
1
This is What Democracy Looks Like
Democratic culture? That may be a different story.
Nov 7, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
12
October 2024
Action! Action! Action! And Faith.
The vibes are overloaded as we approach Election Day. All we have left is action and faith.
Oct 28, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
1
August 2024
Did Democrats End Identity Politics and Capture the Flag?
A high school football team, the Chicks, and chants of "USA! USA!" sound more like a pep rally in Ohio than the DNC of the past 20 years. Will America…
Aug 25, 2024
•
Danielle Lee Tomson
2
