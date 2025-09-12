A cardboard cut-out of Charlie Kirk at CPAC 2019 | Photo by me

Aside from abiding by the black-and-white dictum of “do not kill” and especially “do not kill one’s political opposition,” I don’t want to live in a black-and-white society of “us versus them.” In moments of heightened political anxiety such as the aftermath of the gruesome assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, I do not want to be lined up on one-side-versus-the-other violence, blame used as a rallying cry to suspect your neighbor or people you don’t fully understand. As a liberal, I refuse the neat categorization and especially the calls to violence.

In moments like this, it is a powerful, liberal political act to cultivate a loud and vital spirit of nuance— in culture, in thinking, in art, in politics. Peace necessitates living in the grey uncertainty in the face of what agitators say is certain conflict.

Going into what will be a pensive weekend, I’d like to share my brief meditation and feelings on this moment as a mean of encouraging others to feel into the grey.

The Stakes of Violence

I remember the first time I saw a dead body that was shot and bleeding out on a footbridge in Tbilisi. I was in my early 20s, studying nationalist movements abroad in the Caucuses and I don’t know how or why the body was face down in a pool of blood. I don’t know if it was politically motivated, gang crime, or some other violence. Yet I knew, I don’t want to ever see that again. I don’t want to glorify death.

Through the years and despite doing some dark internet research, I’ve actively tried to maintain my sensitivity and humanity as a kind of political posture dedicated to peace. Despite what the exaggerated falsehoods and the blame games the Internet is saying about “the left,” I am a liberal who has not and will not call for political violence as a means of resolving this moment.

There is no glory in a murdered Charlie Kirk. Not for any movement I am part of. Not for my country.

Many folks have been reaching out to me because I’ve done ethnographic studies of conservative personalities and have also done rapid research of online rumors in crisis events. I also spent a lot of my college years in countries that experienced political violence and civil war. I also grew up very close to Butler, where a member of our community was killed in the July 2024 Trump assassination attempt. Folks have been asking me what I think and what to make of this moment.

At least in this immediate aftermath, feel — don’t think. Sit in the unknowing. It is the “black and white” reactions that will set us up along battle lines and kill us. For liberalism to survive, we need to affirm our commitment to the grey in our lives and engage the complexity of individuals. I say this to ALL of us.

If we do not, we risk accelerating a tragic march towards violence. Despite violence being seemingly logical — as this piece by Ryan Broderick documents in the Internet’s calls for retribution — it does not have to be.

What Charlie Symbolized

Charlie Kirk was a symbol of free speech in what Ross Douthat calls “mass-culture conservatism.” He was not a high-brow wonk or bow-tie wearing intellectual, but someone a lot of young conservatives wanted on what are often fairly progressive college campuses: a voice and an example.

Charlie offered a kind of livable fantasy of free speech — debate as verbal combat sport. For someone on the right, you could witness him take on your foe and give you words to take on the opponents in your life. For those on the left, you could try to take him on yourself, often revealing the racism you wanted prove was there. These often weren’t hyper-detailed debates between pundits: they mirrored the kind of kitchen table and happy hour conversations more akin to real life. They were profoundly relatable.

To go on a campus and debate folks all the time takes a peculiar person, which Charlie was and he was committed to his vision of free speech: “I love talking to people I disagree with.” Though his Internet clips often showed him “owning the libs,” sometimes the opposite occurred. The best debaters against Kirk usually didn’t accept his premises or (sometimes false) facts, but they met him at his starting point instead of refusing to engage — that engagement was important. CRITICAL.

I met Charlie at a series of luncheons and have spoken to folks who work with TPUSA. I clearly don’t share Charlie’s politics but I acknowledge him as a powerful organizer, activist, and cultural agent. He understood that to achieve his political ends, he needed to create a container for the culture he wanted and build pipelines for conservative activism — that is incredibly impactful. Skinhead-style Groypers to his Right certainly hate him and much of the Democratic Left has very little good to say about his politics in part because he was a profoundly effective and polarizing leader in the Culture Wars. (When there is a “game-sees-game” acknowledgement of his “right politics” I wonder if it is from a slight jealousy, as Ezra Klein’s hagiography of Kirk suggests.)

The Patriotic and Spiritual Act of Grey

So what to do in this moment? Double down on affirming the messy grey of humanity and uncertainty of this life. Make a profound case for speaking into the nuance. Reject being lined up in teams you did not choose or were assigned to you by many politicians who are calling for that kind of polarity right now.

Like Charlie, I’m also a person of faith — albeit a different kind (currently being baselessly blamed in antisemitic forums for Charlie’s death). In my weekly Torah class, my Rabbi reminded me that when we use the evil of others as a rallying cry to justify or conceal evil we ourselves may carry out — dividing us against another— imbalance, war, and violence ensues. Our challenging work is to be the light that resists the bloody battlefield entirely.

Living and feeling into the grey means resisting giving into apocalyptic fantasies and black-and-white thinking. Instead, live even deeper into the spirit of a pluralistic liberal life in your community, art, music, culture, or faith. Get weird with it. Talk about the complicated feelings right now. Refuse to have boring debates. Ask more questions. Don’t be boxed in but find common cause with people you least expect! We need to create the spirit of a liberal society in order to be one and part of that is living nuance out loud, proudly. This does not mean not engaging politics you disagree with, but refusing to do politics on rhetorical battlegrounds you didn’t choose.

The Danger

My fear, of course, is that Charlie will be a martyr for silencing speech, instead of upholding it. A grave irony.

In hours after the attack, right-wing personalities have laid associative blame, without evidence, that the murder was carried out by someone on the left backed by billionaires like Bill Gates or Reid Hoffman.

From Sept 10 https://x.com/Cernovich/status/1965868544928919756

In Trump’s address after the attack, he explicitly called out going after funders. There are many things this administration could do to try to tie the assassin to oppositional movements, organizations, or foundations who had nothing to do with this attack (there were already false reports from the WSJ that the attacker had put “trans ideology” on bullets). The last 48 hours on the Internet saw all kind of free-wheeling association of political violence to organizations and people who have nothing to do with this attack and it is dangerous to free-association in America. Resist certainty beyond the certainty and reality of death, of grief.

Political violence is devastating and by the grace of Gd, I hope it ends here. I wished it ended with the Minnesota lawmaker assassinations in June. I had hoped it ended with the Trump assassination attempt last July. I hope it ends now full-stop — in addition to the other devastating school shootings that happen near weekly in our country. I don’t want to live in a scared society, neighbor against neighbor. I believe in Gd which helps me know that when its my time, it is my time. Until then, I aspire to live bravely into the unknown. I want to live free, peacefully, in our messy complexity. To do that, we need to engage it, albeit with more grace than perhaps we ever have before.

In the meantime, I continue to pray for Charlie’s surviving kin, and especially all of us.