My writing brain has mildly neglected Substack. Forgive me, I’ve been busy. I’m finishing writing a book. I’m doing a lot of exciting strategy work. I’ve been studying Torah and the Zohar. I’m living my dreams. This is in part because I’ve renegotiated my relationship to “problems” and “problem-solving” by asking myself this question:

What if problems were not to be solved, but data points indicating where to adjust systems, behaviors, and actions to be more in alignment with a values-driven outcome? A vision?

Before you think I’ve totally jumped the shark and become a kind of New Age obsessed guru (I certainly have not), let me explain.

What if our problems weren’t to be solved, but data to dance with? Source: Instagram

Being around tech professionals engaged in human-centered design principles for over a decade, I’ve been indoctrinated in a “solutions-oriented” and “problem-solving” mindset. The process isn’t linear, but centers around using empathy to define problems, ideate solutions, prototype them and then test them. This “solutionism” of the tech world, as Evgeny Morozov dubbed it, has cultivated a mindset that nearly all “problems” can be fixed with technology, or at the very least, the tech thinking of “identifying problems and prototyping solutions.” This way of thinking has colonized civics, politics, bureaucracy, self-help, interpersonal interaction — you name it.

Yet, when done too quickly, sometimes this process can leave out conversations around values. For instance, we may say “we need to engender trust in institutions for them to work.” Thus, “mistrust” becomes a problem. But what if the institution is failing us and unworthy of trust? What if it is not living up to our values, or if our values have changed?

Values-based conversations beg us to ask “what is the good life?” Solving today’s problem may not lead us to the good life tomorrow. In fact, being hyper-fixated in the problems of “now” can rob us of imagination. We could approach challenges with a different mindset. Could we imagine what kinds of worlds do we want to live in and work backward? Do we need to adjust our values? Do we need to “solve” for the future? Or rather, imagine and build that future, in part by determining what the desired future requires of us?

Sure, there are things that need “fixed.” These are not problems so much as “broken things.” Potholes need filled. Downed power lines need reinstated. Buggy code needs rewritten. These are not systemic “problems” per se — though we could look upstream as to how heavy car traffic may strain roads, power delivery could be modernized, or Q&A could be improved. What if even the things that “need fixed” were invitations to evolve?

Though this is a short, meandering musing of a post, I hope others take it as a kind of meditation and build off of it. Do problems themselves need “solved” in order to build the systems and lives we want — technological, political, social, scientific… or even spiritual and personal?

The Personal Lesson on “Problems”

I am not about to turn Failure to Communicate into a self-help Substack — though I’d probably make a lot more money if I did. That said, my proposed re-frame of “problems” did become clearer to me with deeper study of Judaism and more recently, Kabbalah. Illustrating this concept in the personal realm helps elucidate applications in the political, scientific, or social realm.

There is a concept in Judaism where everyone born into this world has a personal tikkun, which translates to a “correction” or “repair.” We might become attuned to our personal tikkun when we repeatedly encounter a thematic challenge to our ego. We could think of this as a “problem” or “flaw” at first: “Why am I always falling in love with emotionally unavailable people?” “Why am I drawn to what’s trendy or popular, but it leaves me unsatisfied?” “Why am I running to substances to avoid feeling?” These repeat challenges may not be problems (you don’t “solve” your attraction or addiction per se). They are actually data points pointing us to a pattern to break or a journey to acknowledge, which ultimately help us get closer to the Divine. Through our struggle, not in the absence of it, we can know purpose — so thank Gd for that! Life has greater capacity for enchantment when we see “problems” as data indicating our purpose. If we stay fixated on the unemotionally unavailable person, the trends, or the addiction, we may actually not break out of them unless we think towards the future by imagining a better possibility for ourselves and structuring new habits to get there (in almost all of faith and spiritual traditions, this typically involves trusting a higher power to guide us).

Perhaps grief is the greatest teacher on this. We cannot “solve” grief. It does not go away. Loss (or morality itself) is something that is not a problem — as much as Silicon Valley billionaires would like to “solve” for death. Instead, loss/grief (and its cousin, heartache) is a process of acknowledging the truth of our brief encounter with reality itself. It is an invitation to restructure ourselves to live a more values-aware and values-aligned existence. Seen this way, the challenges we may repeatedly face could be invitations to imagine something better for ourselves and work backwards from there, instead of fixating on that challenge itself.

Problems Keep Us In “Present Shock”

Moving beyond that perhaps New Age-y self-help provocation, what if we applied this concept to civics?

What if we could cultivate longing, as futurist and co-founder of the Transition Network Rob Hopkins calls it? Desire for a different, liberated future — the kind encapsulated by the Martin Luther King Jr. “I have a dream” speech — can motivate social and political movements by helping us feel other kinds of possibilities in our bodies and minds. This requires us to have a different relationship to time that is both forward and backward looking — elongated. (“Make America Great Again” may hold a bad connotation for many, but for others, it is full of imaginative longing, looking to the past to inform a different future. In this sense, it has been a wildly successful political vision to win power, even if you don’t like that vision.)

On of my favorite futurist writers (and mentor) Douglas Rushkoff wrote about the consequences of narrative collapse in the digital age in his book Present Shock: When Everything Happens Now. When all of our tech tools keep us in the “now,” we might forget how to cultivate as sense of the past and the future. We get caught up on the problems of now or the pain of now or the issues of now — and who can blame us? There is a thin line between being mindful and present, and being hyper-fixated on the “now” in our phones, often at the expense of being present in the world. Riffing on this idea, I think that when something doesn’t work “now,” thus disrupting our comfort or expectations, we perceive it as a problem to fix “now.” Yet these “problems” could be more indicators of the actual workings of systems up and downstream — not the things themselves to fix.

For instance, I remember in 2015 when a lot of folks were saying Brexit was a “problem” because it disrupted the status quo of the UK’s economic and cultural alignment with Europe while flaring up cultural and racist resentment. Many critics of Brexit saw leaving as pulling away from European cosmopolitanism or the product of inherent racism of Brits inflamed by political entrepreneurs. “Populism” needed to be “solved.” “Disinformation” needed to be “solved.” “Racism” needed to be “solved.” Yet these were “problems” diagnosed, in part, in reaction to the shock of paradigm shifts.

What if more post-Brexit conversations had viewed Brexit less as a problem itself than an “indicator” of discontent, a marker of a desire for a cultural, democratic, or economic realignment? Surely, not every “leave” voter was a racist, even though Remainers may think this is a politically expedient message. In fact, as Hans Kundnani writes in Eurowhiteness, post-Brexit studies show that multiculturalism and racial pluralism has increased in the U.K. because of Commonwealth immigration versus European (read: mostly white) immigration — even controlling for “illegal” migration, such as conflict refugees. Around 1/3 of people of color in the UK had voted Leave because of experiences of continental European racism. This considered, what if "Leaving” was and still is an opportunity to build a more just, democratic, and pluralistic society that is more authentic to the people living in (or once colonized by) the British Empire?

The shock of sudden change, or something not working as expected, is often seen as a problem as opposed to a proposition. We think the code is buggy and needs fixing, as opposed to thinking “do we need this code to achieve our desires anyway?”

Paradigms Are Shifting

A lot of intellectuals I know (including Steve Bannon) has been reading or citing Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions. Kuhn’s 1962 work popularized the idea of the “paradigm shift,” which describes how scientific knowledge doesn’t evolve in steady accumulation through a consistent process. Rather, scientists will work in accepted frameworks or “paradigms” until anomalies challenge that paradigm, causing scientific breakthroughs, and with it, new paradigms of doing science itself.

For example, astronomy used to operate from a Ptolemaic Paradigm, with earth as the center of the universe. Eventually, theoretical predictions from this model didn’t match observed reality. Copernicus offered a new model of thinking that, at the moment, didn’t offer up better predictions but did simplify and promise a new way of doing astronomy that could yield better results. This produced a paradigm shift in the approach to understanding how the universe worked. It changed doing science itself. Other breakthroughs have similarly caused this, such as the study of general relativity in the 20th century.

Transformations in how we understand reality are happening in part because of changes in technology (hello A.I.), power shifts, and capital consolidation. This means our knowledge production — science, research, journalism, art — are also necessarily changing.

In the process of this monumental change , things are breaking. Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that scientific journals are being flooded by A.I. generated papers, with over 11,000 papers withdrawn by Wiley and the shutting down of 19 of its journals. One scientist quoted in the article said, “The entire structure of science could collapse if this is left unaddressed.” We could look at the collapse of contemporary science as a “problem” that needs “solved” — that might mean trying to intervene against the “bad” A.I. and protect the institutions of science as they are from these phenomena.

Yet perhaps contemporary science needs to evolve if A.I. can help game its incentive structure so easily. Tenure and funding (made worse by Trump cuts — not just at contentious Ivy League universities) is so cutthroat it requires a large volume of publishing, which has also incentivized the release of pre-prints before papers are even peer reviewed — sometimes degrading the quality of research. Is the paradigm shift here not just about the “knowledge” A.I. creates, but in the systems that have produced science and A.I. itself?

What kinds of values could drive the new “science” this crisis could inspire? Could it be a human-centered one that prioritizes other kinds of discovery that puts the natural world and pluralistic participation first? Or will this new paradigm shift just necessarily produce a science that is not held in the hands of a democratized many, and only held in the hands of even fewer experts with superior computing power and privatized connections? Will the new science serve the wealthy and the state, or a different vision of the world?

The universe works in such profound ways that we may scale the mountain of understanding it from a variety of angles. Politics, science, and even spirituality can show us that challenge or threat to the status quo need not always be seen as a “problem.” Instead, re-framing the shock of crisis as a “crisitunity” that invites us to imagine and build anew from the collapse of old order could be the very antidote to the “problems” we may see as “problems” today.