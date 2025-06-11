Forgive the incendiary title. But now I have your attention.

Since 1990, people from around the world have come to a remote desert in Nevada at the end of August to build a temporary city that lasts for only a week. It all culminates in two ritual acts: burning “The Man” and then burning “The Temple.” These symbolic acts of destruction give rise to generative creativity and community — call it creative destruction.

I’m not a seasoned Burner about to extol the virtues of Burning Man, and I’m not here to recruit you to my camp — I’ve never even been. But in this political moment, as Democrats, Progressives, and Never Trumpers try to articulate not just what they’re against but what they’re for, I’d like to flip that instinct on its head and offer that maybe a little Burning Man might help. Instead of burning an external enemy, what some call “in-fighting” — once known as primarying, debate, or healthy competition — could actually be a form of coalition-building and resilience.

Simply put, maybe these political groups need to ritually challenge — or even burn — some of the ideas, people, or strategies that led them to lose. If you burn them and build culture around that, community and creativity will follow.

Democrats as a brand are polling terribly; only 27% of registered voters view the party favorably. Just being “anti-Trump” is not enough — Trump is Teflon Don. Even the richest ketamine fan in the world can’t seem to beat him in the court of public opinion, though some Democrats think inviting Musk to help them is a good idea. The belief that the party needs to stand for something generative assumes that its aging leadership — compared to a younger Republican party — will suddenly spark new ideas.

Political animals tend to bristle at the idea of disloyalty. But when did debate, accountability, and internal competition become forms of self-sabotage? In moments when the enemy feels obvious, it’s tempting (and sometimes effective) to target a singular external villain — Trump vs. the Democrats, Zionists vs. Anti-Zionists, MAGA vs. Libs. But that tactic can get tired.

In an off-cycle, a more productive strategy might be turning inward — identifying individuals or factions in the party (ahem, political consultants and octogenarians) who maintain the status quo for the sake of power. You might even discover new allies: folks who don’t love Trump, don’t like the Democrats as they were, but still want something different.

Before you think that I am either a MAGA-plant or a raging socialist, I’d invite you to think about the power, neigh, the requirement of competition in a democracy as a form of resiliency. Sometimes, challenging internal orthodoxies are necessary — they are just as existential a fight or democratic practice as external ones. And sometimes, having a common internal target can be just as galvanizing as an external one. This call should not be mistaken for purity tests or blind loyalty, but it is about putting that energy somewhere specific.

You might even find your people. And generate something new.

There’s nothing like burning the man to bring people together.

Creative Destruction

Thinking “generatively” these days is tough when systems of power, money, rank, and prestige are so deeply ingrained in our institutions that they feel impossible to evolve or build on. Proposing new ideas or rhetoric from the same leadership can feel disingenuous, even hollow. If you're a Democrat, chances are you're most frustrated with your own — whether you see “your own” as hopeless neoliberals or unstrategic socialists. But what if there was a more specific enemy?

Democrats have been up to a lot of tom-foolery. There have been a lot of ongoing institutional defenses of Joe Biden choosing to run in 2024 up to the final hour, despite Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper’s book showing the cover-up of what was obvious to the naked eye: a octogenarian in cognitive decline. Meanwhile Kamala Harris’s campaign spent $1 billion in three months — imagine what that could have been used for off-cycle instead of on a hail-Mary campaign! Meanwhile, a $20 million effort called “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” has promised to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.” As if they can market test their way out of existential malaise. This obsession by Democratic party elites with digital virality over in-person organizing is not just naïve — it's counterproductive.

I have a doctorate in communications — a field where, 80 years in, we still know media effects are notoriously hard to measure. I can tell you this for free: a legion of people from your own community consistently talking to you in person, no matter the language or “syntax,” will outperform digital marketing coming from the same old sources.

The most visible leadership going around talking to people are AOC and Bernie Sanders. Then, when they do, less progressive Democratic factions panic that the party is becoming too socialist. I don’t see non-progressive party leaders making a spectacle of showing up in overlooked spaces, off-cycle. And frankly, you don’t need a multimillion-dollar study to figure out that a little spectacle, a decent tailgate, and an in-person event in a small town (many of which don’t even have a Democrat on the ticket) can go a long way toward making people feel politically seen.

Of course, organized progressives are busy — fighting ICE, supporting those hit by DOGE cuts, doing the hard local work where a media grant of $5,000 is a big deal. Some radical corners of the Left, at least before the LA riots, have focused on tracing Israel as the root of economic, military, and surveillance tactics that have entrapped the Democratic or national establishment. That’s a (conspiracy) theory, not a strategy.

We know that in 2016, Republican operatives used Clinton Cash to sow doubt among Bernie Sanders supporters who already suspected the primary was rigged for Clinton. After Clinton lost, the idea that the DNC is captured by insiders persisted, reinforced by sympathetic pundits and even other politicians. The lack of a real 2024 primary against Biden, despite his age, only cemented that impression. And “anointing” Harris at the DNC last summer didn’t help.

So maybe now is the moment to name names. To hold DNC leadership, Biden, and the consultant class publicly accountable — not vague enemies like “capitalism.” (As the old joke goes, if you go too far upstream you’ll become ineffective. Like going to the doctor for a broken elbow and he goes, “I know it hurts. But hey that’s life under capitalism, amirite?”) This kind of intentional sacrifice — letting go of what clearly didn’t work — could actually bring people together. Centrists, progressives, and disaffected voters alike.

Sometimes you end up building something new by burning down what failed.

The Data Proves it

Going after Trump does not poll well anymore — if ever. Trying to be “generative” while keeping the same leadership seems inauthentic, even hollow. What does seem to energize people? Calling out elites who haven’t changed, who keep “failing forward.”

“Generative” messaging itself doesn’t seem to move the needle — to say nothing of it motivating organizing not just polls. Recently, New York Times columnist Ezra Klein popularized a liberal political frame called Abundance — with a book of the same name. The basic premise is that “more is better” — more housing, more resources, more innovation. His idea is that progressives need to stop fearing growth (i.e. a reordering of regulation) and conservatives need to stop fearing government intervention.

At best, it’s a wonky, optimistic agenda that nudges capitalist liberals away from pure anti-Trumpism. This is not necessarily a bad thing for elites looking for new ideas — great! At worst, it’s Clinton-era neoliberalism repackaged — a little beard, a little Botox — for the 21st century.

And yet “abundance” is already being floated as a potential political lane (which is fine — we love options, competition, nuance!) but populism still beats it. One ecent study showed that populist messaging — which blames entrenched elites — performs better than abundance messaging, which blames bottlenecks, regulation, and systems. The people aren’t buying what neoliberal “abundance” is selling, in part because they don’t seem to trust the messengers. [UPDATE: I appreciate that there is a synthesis of populism and abundance acolytes in an article in The Nation today, but — to show my hand— I hope the populists aren’t forgotten men by the end of this debate. The fact I know local activists applying for $5k for communications tests as well as consultant types getting on that $20M research train is indicative of who wins out. The problem here isn’t the infighting, its the distribution of party resources IMHO.]

Which is why, populist messaging aimed at choosing a target within the party may not be a terrible organizing strategy.

It Goes Both Ways

MAGA Republicans have been cycling through leadership at a rapid clip — except for Trump of course. Trump is notorious for assigning blame when things go wrong — Steve Bannon in 2017, Elon Musk in 2025, the Tea Party movement generally, and his many press secretaries (Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, etc.). The upside? Leadership doesn’t calcify. The downside? Eventually, you run out of enemies — and then what?

That question was front of mind when I was in D.C. this past January for Trump’s second inauguration. Watching the on-stage billionaire lineup beside him, I couldn’t help but notice how far removed it felt from the populist rallying cry of The Forgotten Man. That theme hasn’t returned — and neither, it seems, has the man.

Now, more than 100 days into Trump’s second term, former MAGA foes have become beneficiaries. Republicans who once decried “Big Tech” just handed it a massive win: a 10-year moratorium on AI regulation by state and local governments (see an excellent run down on this by

). That kind of federated, local experimentation could’ve been a powerful tool in confronting the economic, demographic, environmental, and technological threats ahead. So much for states' rights.

All the “crony capitalists” have cashed in their chips in criminal pardons, tax cuts, government positions, and windfalls in ways that would’ve triggered a generation of Fox News coverage had it been any Clinton. “The Debt Problem” seems to have magically disappeared from the MAGA imagination once again with the “big beautiful” spending bill — at least a humbled Elon Musk has chirped up that he is “disappointed” in the resultant deficit increase. The shadowy, unaccountable “Deep State” might be allegedly getting dismantled by DOGE, but a kind of unaccountable police state has emerged in its wake. Musk seems to have taken most of the heat for these actions, but what happens when the consequences come and there is no one left to blame? Or people get hip to it? (I’ve already seen this in my community in my Purple home state of Pennsylvania).

Rallying against Trumpism — now in its second and final (hopefully final) term — does not constitute a sustained political strategy for an opposition. Yet defending Trump too long could mean MAGA will eventually lose their own competitive edge in being willing to sacrifice what no longer works. Trump, also an octogenarian, will someday die. Hitching an entire political project on a man who cannot be touched has its own resiliency issues.

Perhaps everyone — Republican and Democrat alike — will need to burn their own man.

I'm finishing a book this summer! Please forgive the cadence of posts. Sometimes they will be more frequent or more spaced apart! Thank you for your support through it all.