Figure 1: Diego Rivera's mural “ El aqua, origen de la vida ” at Cárcamo de Dolores in Mexico City, painted in a hydraulic water system. Photo by me.

The following is a fantasy letter, written as I take a break from book writing and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Dear Alex Karp,

I’ll cut to the chase. I hear you want purpose for Silicon Valley and Western Civilization. I’m a bit worried your proposed means may produce, well, mediocrity.

But I say this all in good faith. We all want to make America great, no?

Palantir is a wild company and I remember some of my quirkiest, smartest friends going to work for it over a decade ago. So I listened to your book and I’ve read the reviews. I get your anxiety. You want a state, part of “Western Civilization,” that could do great things guided by great purpose. You want a Silicon Valley that rebuilds its relationship with the state to pursue ambitious ends: science with state direction, geopolitical strength, a reinvigoration of “Western” values. Given your work in defense technology, I read between the lines: you seem to believe war and national security threats can be powerful mobilizers to reanimate national purpose. You seem to yearn for a time when external threat pushed us to throw caution to the wind—regulation, diversity quotas, oversight, old constraints—so the nation could act decisively.

Since you spend so much time on this in your book, I’ll acknowledge that I, too, can get frustrated with the insularity of elite academia and knowledge production. There can be a lot of conformity among the Ivy League and Stanford sets, certainly in the peer-pressure of the now over “Great Awokening” but probably worse with government-pressure, given some are dismantling tenure or censoring speech. I know universities don’t simply exist to educate or place people in jobs in some value-neutral way. I’ve read my Althusser and Bourdieu: universities are “Ideological State Apparatuses” or mechanisms of “Social Reproduction” that often exist to protect the existing hegemonic order (sometimes worsening inequality they portend to eradicate).

As our culture has become more capitalized, elite universities have responded to market and social pressures that have created an elite who wants to make money, make apps that use essentially slave labor to make life easier for a professional class, or would prefer to keep an institutional status quo. (Perhaps spending more time around public universities—already facing funding cuts long before 2025—might inspire you with a different, more “public good” spirit. But I digress.)

I know this bothers you because you want an elite that thinks more about state purpose than individualist consumerism. We agree that neoliberalism, certain elite universities, and the Valley all play a role (and share blame) in this dynamic. Why tackle society’s hardest problems when you can make billions on a ride-share app or a “shit coin,” all while keeping your hands clean of state surveillance work?

But why should the public trust Silicon Valley when it tries to align with the state’s use of force? Its reputation is rough—and thanks to greater access to information, the public now sees more of the dirty laundry of how the world works. People are tired of a Silicon Valley that promised AI would “save the country” but instead used it for rent price-fixing or building resource-hungry data centers that serve powerful interests but raise electricity costs for those near them, sickened by them. There is exhaustion that medical advances exist, but they will simply bankrupt us with an increasingly capitalized health insurance system when we try to access them.

What’s in it for Americans? Other than lives that service machines?

Your call to reanimate Western Civilization through education could be meaningful—if done in good faith and with a clear-eyed view of not just the grandeur of the Roman Empire or the American founding, but also the ways those systems collapsed or betrayed their own myths. Your book rarely acknowledges how Vietnam or the War on Terror eroded public trust in the state.

We disagree on a very important animating principle, as laid out so eloquently by

: “

.”

But in your entire book, the word “inequality” does not show up once. “Equity” only shows up to talk about shares in a company.

Didn’t Rome fall, in large part, from excess military conquest/spending, over-reliance on slave labor, government corruption, barbarian invasion, and a profound cultural shift (from polytheism to Christianity)? Or is the History Channel only peddling propaganda these days? Excuse me, I’m a woman. I don’t think about the Roman Empire as much.

For someone so invested in national purpose, “soft belief,” and rekindling a relationship between Silicon Valley’s “best and brightest” and the state, I’m left wondering: where will your pipeline of talented engineers, product managers, coders, and physicists come from—especially as America’s global brand is contested? Will we produce them here? With what investment in science and civics education to produce such mindful citizens, when civics has faced funding cuts for over sixty years?

During WWII, many of Europe’s greatest minds fled persecution by the Imperial Nazi death cult and came to the U.S. They produced science, weaponry, and ideas that sometimes left them shaken. (Einstein called his role in producing the bomb “one of great mistake in my life.”) Will the brightest minds of the future come here to build an ethical state with purpose, contributing to a purposeful science? Or simply to make money?

America is not Europe. We do not have 2000 years of imperial history on our continent. We have different instincts even if we are related. Some have argued we have more common with other New World countries than we do Old World ones on measures of religiosity, gun deaths, citizenship norms, education, and income inequality.

What if I told you that your schema produces the opposite of your desires? The world you envision of “great men” leading a society of serfs produces something far worse. Mediocrity.

You don’t get greatness in America without a piece of the action for regular people. Otherwise you get a society of the served and those who serve, with elites losing their edge in comfort or insular delusion (then they start worrying how a teenager who cares about climate change is the anti-Christ). We know the rich can get soft and bloated, detached from material reality and community. We’ve all seen a rich guy lose his shit when the room isn’t cleaned correctly or the service isn’t as seamless as an app. (Conversely, some of the very poor and “dependent” can snap — but for very different reasons). This behavior is far from innovative, curious, or compassionate about nationhood.

An America that forcibly closes off those pathways (economically, socially, legally, structurally) to a piece of the action will descend into mediocrity—or meet fierce opposition. You forget our long history of rowdy labor organizing (which helped build the New Deal state, with labor and industry tenuously aligned to produce the greatness you seek), civil disobedience from the Revolution through Civil Rights, Midwest agricultural populist movements in the 19th century, and vigilantism at the frontier — some for better, some for worse. I’m not trying to pull a “woke DEI” argument on you. I’m just trying to introduce some factors didn’t contend with.

I doubt Americans will place their faith in a state run not by the public, but by techno-monarchs eager to replace democracy or republicanism with neocameralism and decentralized currencies. Like you, I believe the state should serve higher ideals other than money. But figures like Curtis Yarvin in your orbit seem to envision a world where state power (and violence) is embodied in a corporation. But last I checked most modern corporations are typically built to serve capital—not Gd, morality, identity, or collective welfare.

Are we to worship decentralized crypto (lol) or state-defined capital? When an AWS outage can close my local pizzeria as it did this week, building whole states atop data centers seems brittle in a world of disasters and resource limits. And to what end? A patchwork of godless CEO “monarchs” running “sovcorp” city-states in service of… state capital? Who controls money? It just always feels like an ouroboros to me. Sure, Yarvin says, “The business of a sovcorp is to make money by deterring aggression.” But what if some of the most profitable businesses are conflict and war?

“The Left” certainly has work to do in putting out a proactive vision for technology and statecraft that is legible and not simply an act of resistance. [I often think of this mural (Figure 1) in an aqueduct Mexico City often, where biological, mechanical, social, and scientific advances are depicted as building a better world for all. These aren’t unlike those murals Diego Rivera did in Detroit at Ford (Figure 2).] Could we work together to make something great and imagine a future that doesn’t seem so mechanized, exploitative, polluted, and polyester?

“Liberals” also need more than a performative reaction and nostalgic assumptions about the centrist consensus of the 20th century — assuming the rules haven’t changed since the “End of History.” In their technocratic comforts, many liberals have forgotten that political order can change. The systems of deliberation, policy, and bureaucracy can be contested and maintenance should not be the only goal.

But hey Alex, this is just a casual thought on Making America Great together. But don’t forget who America is and is not in your attempt to reinvigorate “Western Civilization.” It is a provocation. Americans don’t trust experts and elites — and I’d say both of us are in that class. You just happen to own homes and I don’t.

If war is just done bot-to-bot, that would be great. If your vision of technology could improve the lives of the many not the few, I would be bought in. But something tells me this isn’t the case, just from the history you elevate.

So what would a Grand Strategy for America look like that invites us all in? I did my fair share of classes at the Brady Johnson Program of Study in Grand Strategy — my professors understood state and social structures are not givens. All means and ends must be considered — but ends are often the product of will and imagination, not just inevitable history or technocracy. Yet I often felt they too took for granted the powerful structure of the Cold War state, with its unique military-industrial complex. It appears to be one that you seem to want back, but don’t consider the masses of people underneath all those great men and great scientists. Are you just going to be “another "neoliberal,” looking at your fellow American as a line item in a corporate balance sheet?

The best and the brightest could be persuaded to such a genuine national project. But as things stand, America is so precarious and expensive that money often outweighs civic morality. How do you propose contending with that?

Best,

Danielle