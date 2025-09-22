A Mandala used for tantric meditation. From Wikipedia , licensed to share freely under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

In my writing, I try to bridge the conceptual and the somatic, the wonkish with the popular, the intellectual with the instinctual. To wit, I brought up something on the podcast I wanted to briefly expound upon: the “Does it F*ck?” test for popular political salience.

The “Does it F*ck” Litmus Test

Democrats and liberal civil society is well known for doing polls, conducting A/B tests, and running complicated surveys to understand the will of the people and what is politically feasible. Yet there are limits to so-called popularism when what is popular is limited by our moment’s exhausted imagination. Sometimes you have to go out on a limb and ask a very simple question that defies logic but is certainly rational:

Does it f*ck?

You know what I’m talking about. That feeling when something feels edgy, authentic, transgressive even. There is vitality, life. No, this isn’t some kind of pornographic excess which feels gross or cringe. Nothing too polished such that it’s “sus” or “suspicious.” There is flow and spirit. A sense of possibility.

Ideas, much like good sex, require build up and context. A little foreplay. Un toquecito de algo picante. Yea that’s right. You probably don’t fully know what I just said, but you caught the spirit and liked it. That is the essence of something that f*cks. But what makes something f*ck?

The Somatic Experience of Politics

Of course, my “Does it f*ck” test is purely a work in progress. I tried to outline a few things that makes an idea, politico, or concept f*ck. I will call them the Five Features of F*cking:

Context and History: Who, what, when, where, why? Situational elements set a mood for how that idea or person will be received. Relatability: Is there something familiar that calls to existing social, cultural, or generational DNA… but innovates on it? Can it be relatable across culture, geography, and class in part because it can be translated while remaining essential? Yearning: Does it express sincere desire? Or its it just aiming for the lowest common denominator of fulfillment (or conversely, delusional addiction)? Build-ability: Is it so limiting that other people can’t riff on it? Or is it something that can evolve without losing the core sentiment? Vitality: Does it give life? Or is it killing it? Does it offer freedom? Or is it oppression wrapped in the language of freedom? (See my friends and colleagues Gabe Stein and Zach Verdin’s “Vitalist Manifesto” to catch my drift.)

Notably, I did not fixate on an idea’s feasibility per se—sometimes our very data-driven technocracy can kill the possibility of a good, feasible idea by virtue of its delivery or salesmanship. That said, to be build-able, relatable, and vital, it has to exist in some realm of possibility. We can’t just know it in our minds, but also feel it in our bodies. Matthew Sheffield, a former right-wing media operative-cum-liberal intellectual/Substacker, often talks to me about how Hume and Diderot argued that reason is just one of many things the body does. Why should we only reason at the expense of the rest of our senses?

Twentieth Century literary theorist Lionel Trilling long ago identified the expert apparatus and the bureaucratic state’s risk of losing the “primal imagination of liberalism,” that raw urge to identify and facilitate human happiness by means of a liberal, democratic state. Part of this is being close to source, synced with the real problems of real humans. This is imbuing our institutional apparatuses with a somatic relationship to the political. I know this is easier said than done.

As someone in the “expert” class myself, I will be the first to say that many experts and doctoral students I advise know the human side of the problems they solve — they just often don’t have the venue or incentive to express that kind of connection and understanding in the flowery language of internet influencers, often in the name of objectivity or risk mitigation. In this sense, knowledge production must publicly re-engage its passionate commitment to the many faces of truth it touches each day in a way that doesn’t read like it was written by PR professionals trying to mitigate institutional risk. Let me be direct: not being real is the biggest risk in this moment in large part because illiberal forces are very real about dismantling any structure that still has power, money, and convening space for its opposition. Play the stakes, not the odds.

Of course, somatic politics have a dark side. Things that look like “real” versions of something we know (porn, processed food, vapes, endless-swipe dating apps) can quickly pervert our natural desires for nourishment, connection, and support. Political leaders that speak to our real grievances and identify real problems can earn our trust, but then pervert that with false solutions, simple scapegoats, and abused martyrs. The passion of the crowd can sweep us up, taking us somewhere we’d rather not go.

America in particular is at risk for this: we live in a world where entertainment has replaced spiritual myth, slogans have replaced prayer, apps have supplanted in-person connection, I’m no purist: I love movies, grandeur and Instagram just as much as the next. That said, getting back to the human requires, in large part, by acknowledging our need for humanity and making space for that messiness, that lack of efficiency that democracy requires. Autocracies are very efficient, after all, but only typically don’t benefit the many.

Applied F*cking

I have been a little hard on the so-called “Abundance” guys, embodied by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. I listened to their book: it was good, slick, researched. In theory and practice, there is a lot of good fodder in there to solve problems in housing, infrastructure, and energy. I hope that progressives engage these ideas and hone them to the betterment of the all, not the few. I also hope Abundance isn’t just jazzed up neoliberalism with a new name or worse, a defense of the very word and regime of neoliberalism. This would be tone deaf to the excess and inequality this system resulted in — even if it was good for a while there (oh the 1990s — the Poptarts and megamalls were fun for a while but now my body rejects them). But every system finds its terminus. To keep up the metaphor: having the same sex over and over again eventually doesn’t feel like f*cking. It loses excitement and feels like work.

There is a tendency among liberals to confuse our policies as our slogans, or cleave to the tactics and forget the myths that must go hand in hand with the project of governing. Liberals love a landscape analysis, polling, data, and stats. Those things are important, but not at the expense of building popular political will for those ideas as well, while reacting to that will by honing the idea. This is a co-creative act. Those detractors of “narrative” look at “narrative” as another thing to A/B test in a focus group, not part of a broader myth-making project that engages the creative, communicative, and multi-directional act of embodying political imagination.

The New Deal was a tremendous exercise in technocracy and expert rule. But it also sent out photographers to document a changing America. It put the bridges and the dams it built on playing cards so everyone could see what we were becoming — we could literally play with it in our hands. That era created an embodied politics that f*cked. It made propaganda we could believe in. Are we up for that challenge?

