A photo now so iconic, it has become a template for memes. Source: Reddit

Donald Trump is famously called a bully. Enneagram 8 energy for those in the know. Yet inside every bully is a person who was himself bullied. To get his power back, he dominates those who fight him, in part to protect his inner child. What a bully wants, more than anything is respect. This can be from dominating someone, or even being dominated. Yet there is also a desire to be seen as an equal by an equal. There is a love of the fight, of an equal adversary. A bully does not want to be seen as an anomaly, even if by his very brute nature he is a difficult person to deal with.

Typically, there have been usually two ways of dealing with Trump.

#1 Belly Up: You placate him. Be a yes man. Do whatever he wants. Beware though, if you resist him after getting too close, this can be seen as disloyalty.

#2 Dominate Him: This fight must happen with overwhelming force. Subdue him completely— though this doesn’t seem to happen.

Yet this past week, New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani unlocked the third tactic: treat him as an equal negotiating partner by being clear about your own stakes and needs. Props if you’re also charismatic, telegenic, and from New York City.

#3 Get on His Level: Don’t simply “symbolically” resist him — nowadays that is just read as performative given his consolidated power. Work with him to get what you want by being clear about your values, needs, and stakes: even if you think he is a fascist. Treat him as an equal. Tell him he is a fascist to his face and get what you want in the negotiation.

This does not mean you have to work with Trump on everything and that other factions should not continue to confront, block, sue, change, or organize. But for inclined leadership like Mamdani, it does mean knowing what you can work with Trump on, winning his trust and respect. You may actually achieve your goals in the process — as we’ve said here before, no amount of messaging can replace vision. If you have an alternative vision, you can negotiate on equal footing. Establishment Democrats have struggled in the articulation of both departments.

In doing so, this "Democratic Socialist bro’ing out with Trump” image also sends shockwaves through all of the subcultural ecosystems who have made a living by claiming loyalty to Trump through performing a kind of stylistic mimicry, fighting socialism, and making Islam an enemy. It may stymie their transgressive power in the process.

Populist Pals

Trump wants to be seen as someone “Making America Great Again.” Even if he is enriching himself, his family, and his friends in the process, there is a powerful optics game at play where Trump must be seen as anti-establishment, fighting for the people and bypassing any stagnant party apparatus. It is almost part of his antihero origin story for a man who perhaps wanted to be seen as an equal to old New York money or elite culture scions; no amount of gold can buy WASP status. He has long bemoaned that he has been treated differently than other presidents. Take that as you will.

Mamdani shares this populist posture, with a very different set of solutions. His campaign’s and now administration’s mantra is “affordability” and he rarely strays from this in major public events. He stands in apparent opposition (though with a hand outstretched) to a Democratic party that still reluctantly embraces him, if at all.

Thus, the two share quite a bit in common.

Coming at Trump as a telegenic leftie underdog may be unique to insurgent candidates like Mamdani. However, more will be coming. Are they prepared to negotiate, not just resist? To stand apart from their party, while representing a clear set of stances — however popular or unsavory?

I admit, it would be hard for someone like Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to do what Mamdani did — he is a dyed in the wool, career Democrat who is an heir to and creator of a large fortune, without ever really straying from “polite” society. Plus he isn’t, well, a Gen Z heart throb. Populism is not his brand. But for other populist figures, this is a powerful moment to co-opt the powerful rhetoric of populism from the greatest symbol of it: Trump himself, and by proxy, his internet MAGA entourage.

Steal Back Transgressive Culture

I’m very attuned to the content my MAGA-voting family likes on Instagram, especially when it overlaps with my own (secretly, now admittedly Jackass TV era) taste. When I saw a cousin like this AI art lovefest between Mamdani and Trump, with a jealous Wonka-esque JD Vance in the background, I felt something was shifting. This meme was bro-ed out man humor, beloved by the happenstance Trump voter, but just as equally funny to my queer family who campaigned for Harris. What was shifting? What opportunity was this realignment posing?

Right-wing influencer culture thrives on transgressivity. Oppose the party. Oppose the elites. Oppose Big Tech, Big Pharma, the Deep State, and Globalists. I remember the Great Meme Wars of 2015, do you? Anything edgy or countercultural (which these days, apparently can mean converting to Catholicism) can be parlayed into a broader reclamation of an avant-garde from a Left they see as hopelessly elite and out of touch with working class interests — hell it seemed the Democrats were defending the CIA at one point.

Yet, as one MAGA-adjacent television producer told me recently, the movement is now trying to find an edge. An opposite. There isn’t a real enemy when you are the media now, as Elon Musk tweeted in an apparent obituary for mainstream media’s hegemony. Absent a foil, edginess has fallen into just blatant antisemitism or racism — forget a dogwhistle. Need I point to antisemitic Groyper Nick Fuentes on Tucker Carlson’s show?

Aside from the obvious illiberal or hateful reasons, being a blatant white nationalist just isn’t edgy anymore — not that it ever was, but there was certainly a moment where “race realism” was cloaked in a kind of 4chan “do your own research” shibboleth. Now it doesn’t bother to hide in secret codes or phrases that Internet sleuths seemed to adore. Maybe calling it cheugy is more damning to its immediate power than declaring it racist.

This is why I found it interesting when Jack Posobiec, recently dubbed by The Atlantic as “MAGA’s Next Top Influencer,” used his White House press pass to ask Mamdani if he would shift “the tax burden for property taxes from what [Mamdani] called minority communities to white-based communities and putting more taxes on white people.” Literally as soon as “white people” came out of his mouth, Trump and Mamdani shared some “bro-taps,” seemingly laughing.

Maybe they were “joking” about the fascism jabs given a reporter earlier asked about Mamdani calling Trump a fascist and Trump butted in saying “That’s OK. You can just say it. That’s easier.” He continued, “It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.” But I couldn’t be sure.

That said, Mamdani didn’t flinch from his line on affordability. The “gotcha” question did not seem to get him in the same way as other self-righteous politicians who would take the race-bait. Mamdani had populist juice. Maybe this clip would have some power to specific audiences and subcultures, but seeing Trump react this way just seemed to steal something from the moment.

Reclaiming transgressivity and working class populism is a huge opportunity for the Left, now that MAGA is the establishment. Can they learn to create a wider tent in subversive internet culture and show some grace to dissatisfied newcomers to the movement? Can we all laugh at the same hella gay memes?

To my loyal readers, thank you for sticking with my sparser posting as I get through a major book deadline. I can’t wait to share UNDER THE INFLUENCE with you soon!