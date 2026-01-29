Anti-ICE protestors in DC, waving the American flag. Photo by me.

First off, apologies to my subscribers. I’m in deep book writing territory so my Substack might be a little scant until that is done. Your subscriptions keep me caffeinated while that is going! That said, I’m peeking up to share a brief idea.

MAGA is running out of narrative runway.

This poses a huge opportunity for anyone who wishes to challenge the strong populist story they’ve had for nearly the past decade. That story went like this:

Media, finance, government, and academia are controlled by elites who are using this power for their own interests. Vote for Trump and MAGA so they can remake these institutions by casting out the corrupt and the illegals, building them to serve “real” Americans’ freedom and prosperity.

All the calls of racism, xenophobia, oligarchy cast at Trump? There was always a liberal billionaire more evil (George Soros) or a crazier Jew-hating racist outside the movement to the right (podcaster and self described “groyper” Nick Fuentes). They created a narrative universe with clear characters and a directional story, situating them as the populist promised ones. All the while, MAGA wrapped themselves in the flag and every other iconic American symbolic.

Yet they broke two cardinal rules recently that got my ears perking up.

Keep your extremist fringes as a foil — not as main characters. Don’t let the other side capture the flag.

Between the growth in popularity of Nick Fuentes and the flag-waving, gun-toting, cross-wearing protesters in Minnesota resisting masked feds taking their neighbors, something is fraying.

The Fringes Are Centered

Towards the end of last year, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a profoundly friendly filmed sit down with Nick Fuentes, a virulently anti-Semitic online personality who made a name for himself in part by siccing an army of extremely online young men AKA “Groypers” to harass the now-deceased Charlie Kirk at his recorded campus events.

We could possibly write all of this off, except that the president of the Heritage Foundation (yes, the architects of Project 2025) vouched for Carlson, who spoke at an event of theirs earlier this year. For more details on this, I point you to the Bulwark’s reporting. Despite great push-back and some resignations, Heritage still employs its President, Kevin Roberts.

Fuentes does not try to hide his antisemitism, sexism, or racism in dog-whistles or innuendos. Instead, he celebrates clubbing to Ye’s Heil Hitler song then complains that he, a “white ass n*gga” can’t just have a fun time like the good old days, that he “cannot turn up in Miami Beach without Jews getting mad.”

There was a time where keeping Fuentes at arms length in the movement — in the loop but not invited — had a strategic utility to the movement. He is a very useful foil, someone to point at and say, “That guy is the racist, we are not,” while also keeping him close enough to engage him in a broader narrative universe as a character. To put in pro-wrestling terms, he is the heel, the villain you know. A kind of known quantity as opposition. Yet today, think tank presidents won’t denounce their own when such a character is invited on a show (though Fuentes did already dine with the president and Kanye West).

In his 2019 book The New Right: A Journey to the Fringe of American Politics, Michael Malice spoke with Christ Cantwell, an avowed neo-Nazi, self-described libertarian, and organizer of the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right white nationalist rally, who reflected, “What I do gives people like Donald Trump or Mike Cernovich or Gavin McInnes the ability to point rightward and say, ‘those guys are the real racists.’ If not for us doing that, they would be the extremists and it would be Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell who were being called fascists.”

Among the country club, staid Republicans, Fuentes and Cantwell types were a boundary, an edge. Charlie Kirk’s political genius in many ways was that he had acted as a bulwark against some of the movement’s uglier factions, engaging this known enemy as his foil. Without him, the worst impulses come in to directly feed on the young men at an invaded Castle Black.

Now, Fuentes is on the rise, especially among young men. He is no longer the edge of MAGA’s narrative universe. He is fully in it. He is so outrageous that many write him off as a joke — a court jester whose words are not truth, but whose performance reveals a deeper resonance. Yet even if that were the case (people did this with Trump), it does mean that the narrative runway is running out. Where do you go as a movement if people who genuinely like “the Final Solution” are part of it? This is like liberals making “the end of history” mistake. When you create an ending, your movement ends.

Indeed, who is the to the right of Fuentes? Where does this politics go when there are no edges to produce the necessary friction to produce attention-seeking fires? What kind of narrative runway is there for people (most people) who voted for the aforemented story? The lack of controlled opposition in the deep narrative is a point of exposure for MAGA. The movement will start fighting itself even more ferociously and selfishly. If anything, the enemies of Fuentes could be the young men who were earlier exposed to him (and Kirk), now disenchanted with the politics that were on offer when they finally meet the messy complexities of life — like marriage, queerness, actually being a tax-paying adult. That is a significant weakness for the reality television administration.

When America wanted to watch Big Brother, the Orwell version isn’t what it had in mind. Yet the Orwell version is much more visible.

Symbols are Stolen

With the ICE protests in Minnesota resulting in the deaths of a mother (Renée Good) and a nurse who treated veterans (Alex Pretti), the country has seen that maybe rapidly expanding a poorly trained and unaccountable police force that appears to be blatantly trampling on clear constitutional rights preventing unreasonable searches and protecting due process is pretty un-American.

Minnesotans — long known for being 19th century populist farm organizers and nice Lutherans who haven taken in refugees as part of their faith — are standing up to masked federal agents and speaking out against the incursion. Faith leaders come waving American flags and imploring corporations to stop doing business with ICE, asking airports to stop deportation flights. Communities bring their kids to watch silly snow sleds of ICE effigies. A general strike closed down many businesses across Minnesota.

Many people otherwise uninterested in politics are exercising their second amendment rights to bear arms to protect their neighbors. As FBI director Kash Patel has falsely claimed Americans can’t bring arms to protests, things have gotten so bad that even the National Rifle Association (NRA) has stepped in to support the right of protestors to be armed in the face of law enforcement. Some Republicans in Minnesota have suggested ICE has gone too far.

On top of it all, hardcore MAGA-lovers will argue there aren’t enough deportations to really show impact. Maybe they are just embarrassed Trump still hasn’t deported as many people as Obama — the “deporter in chief.”

Sit with that. They aren’t even winning against the Black President on deportations and are tearing the country apart while a movement waving flags, wearing priest stoles, and toting guns — all American as apple pie — develops in opposition.

American politics are a game of capture the flag. MAGA seems to have dropped it.

The question is, once an opposition picks up the flag, where will they run with it? What is their story?