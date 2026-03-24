I rarely use ChatGPT but it did give me this image: “a cutesy cartoon image of a buff man barfing red pills.”

Over a decade after the “Great Meme Wars” of 2015, the “Manosphere” seems so tooted up on Red Pills that they aren’t awake to anything other than being wired with addiction to the saccharine satisfaction of the cash from cheap clicks — from things that somehow still manage rage bait people — that keep them slaves to algorithmic incentives that are making them worse and worse boys… not men.

Forgive my bluntness, but I’m tired.

Whilst taking a break from book editing, I watched the Netflix show “Inside the Manosphere” by British documentarian Louis Theroux — of “my money doesn’t jiggle jiggle, it folds” rap fame. The show is fine. It follows a series of TikTok stars making money off of being buff misogynistic meatie bois, livestreaming them wreaking havoc for online attention to sell their bad investment advice, supplements, lifestyle tips, workout routines, or merch to young men looking for hope and direction in a world not built for their collective success.

What got my goat was when I heard one of the Influencers refer to how they had taken the Red Pill and had “woken up” to the reality of how the world really works, inspiring them (and others) to choose this lifestyle. Having heard this trope for over a decade now, I yawned the loudest yawn.

This is getting old. Boring.

And it’s an opportunity to reframe what “waking up” really means after a decade of wannabes misleading Internet boys far away from fulfillment, purpose, solidarity, and G-d.

Origins of the Red Pill

For over ten years, I’ve heard (typically) men online boast about having taken the “Red Pill” and “woken up” to the reality of how the world really works. (Hint: never in their favor.) The term comes from the 1999 film The Matrix, where a rebel warlord Neo goes into the networked computerized simulation that is trapping the mind of Neo — a supposed prophet who Neo believes will save mankind from the machines that have hijacked human bodies for thermal energy: “You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill – you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

The term got popularized in Reddit and 4chan forums of Pick-Up Artists, “manosphere” bloggers, and reactionary right-wingers in the 2010s. It escalated during Gamergate (which I’ll let someone else explain) and peaked with the 2016 Election in online battles known as the “Great Meme Wars.” This was a protracted war where online culture warriors Left and Right duked it out over who was “right” or reprehensible when it came to issues of race, sex, gender, politics, aesthetic, and society — and especially who should be president. Sometimes this was a moral battle. Often times it was a self-righteous battle. More often, it was for nothing more than “lulz.” In the end, the battle mostly got attention and produced some very good but also very bad (e.g. racist, sexist, homophobic) memes, gifs, and tweets.

Through the years, I’ve seen reporters, influencers, and politicians say that the Red Pill was a lot of things. Waking up to the “reality” that women run the world to the detriment of men. Waking up to the “fact” Jews control everything. Realizing that the way society is structured doesn’t benefit humans (… fact?) Waking up to the awareness that pedophile rings consisting of corporate, tech, political, and academic leaders are pulling the strings of power (ope! Too close?) The Red Pill metaphor is obviously attractive to people who want attention online… and who are a little too gleeful when pieces of a conspiracy theory turn out to be just a real conspiracy.

In the New Right circles I interviewed in the 2010s, mostly I was told that taking the Red Pill meant understanding that the narrative world created by corporate press, Hollywood, and academia was serving powerful interests — not that of the “regular man.” These institutions of knowledge were not simply “biased” towards the Left. They had a nefarious “agenda.”

Simply put, taking the “Red Pill” is this intense coming-to-terms with a world that has not been designed for men (specifically men, usually) to thrive. In all fairness, that is something we all have been coping with.

The problem is, the solution to this problem is not collective solidarity, a commitment to right-living, a bold spiritual awakening, redesigning the world to be better, or charitable deeds. It isn’t standing up to the powerful. Instead, people tend to take a more individualistic, strong man approach that at best resembles an idyll of the mob (“protecting one’s own”) and at worst indulges lone-wolf narcissistic psychopathy. A decade ago, the 4channers or Redditors did trolling acts of protest against women, the Libs, the “woke” Tumblr hoards — not necessarily for clout or cash. Soon, many realized they could make a living off of feeding the outrage engines. The TikTokkers of today took those lessons and live by the mantra of “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” They are fully bought into the dog-eat-dog tale of success.

The cohort of 20-something-year-old TikTokkers in Theroux’s Netflix show were probably preteens when the Great Meme Wars were happening. They saw how Trump won the White House twice, despite all of the critiques and accusations lobbed against him — felon, rapist, sexist, con man, racist. They saw “woke” get beat out politically and culturally time and again — at least on their highly attuned YouTube rabbit holes that the Manosphere thrives on.

At a certain point, they just leaned into the incentives Internet culture offered and copied.

Red Pill Addicts

What I did appreciate was that Theroux had some empathy for his TikTok subjects. While calling out and acknowledging their obvious and cringe sexism, racism, or antisemitism, he also understood that they chose this lifestyle in large part because “unplugging” from “the system” was a really attractive thing in a world where there are increasingly few safety-nets, not many “paths” to a clearly articulated “good life” or a secure future from climbing ladders previous generations had. These men wanted a piece of the action that the tech boy-kings, crypto high-caste, powerful populists, VC-overlords, and energized entrepreneurs all had. Who could blame them?

They saw money, sex, and power in bucking the system. Yet no one told them how lonely those things are when they aren’t in service of something greater.

Theroux points out to the TikTokkers that, for all the “waking up” they were doing and breaking free of “the system,” they were slaves to algorithms that were making them terrible people in the name of clicks, clout, and cash. Mostly, they were hypocrites — an exhausting kind of mundane heresy.

While claiming to disrespect the Only Fans erotic models, they promoted and made money off of them. They might have claimed to have gay friends, but indulged in slurs for every minority possible just to get a rise out of the Internet. They claimed to get their fans rich, but mostly offered bogus and losing investment advice.

These were not men offering anything by way of “leaving the system.” If anything, they were deepening their own and their audience’s relationship to “the man,” becoming eager (yet unknowing) advertisers for platform internet addiction, making on-ramps to economic serfdom and debtor slavery in a gambler’s economy.

They were not waking people up from Red Pills. They were just getting people addicted to them.

Really Waking Up By Going Within

I get that men enjoy competition and shows of masculinity. They want examples of how to achieve success so they can go out and get it. I want men to feel strong, directed, and confident. Our society will be better for it.

I also know that the process of self-realization doesn’t look the same for every person. Yes, working out will help. Yes, finding pathways to financial security and a semblance of economic control are critical. Yes, taking care of your physical appearance can breed confidence. Yes, a healthy sex life can change your entire outlook on existence. Yes, the world is often run by brutal ego-maniacs but good people can band together and do something about it, get a piece of the action.

Yet none of these “Manosphere” Influencers offered “the real deal.” They offered a simulacra, a dummy of happiness, in large part because they viewed every man as an island. Each person an influencer. Each human alone in a world of contest, competition, and screwing each other over.

These Influencers don’t understand that the greatest feats in human existence for regular people — not just “great men” who write history books at the expense of the rest of us — come from our intimate relationships, our self-awareness, our internal spiritual development, our connection to profound and divine creativity, our love of others, our commitment to goodness, our solidarity, our service.

But this also means that people who care about democracy, solidarity, social welfare, justice, and the good life need to get over their fixation on toxic forms of masculinity and not be afraid of masculinity — in all of its complexity and capacity for great good and profound evil, like all humans regardless of sex are capable of. Of course, I’ve been saying this for years on Failure to Communicate so don’t think I’m coming to some profound conclusion. Also, we don’t need to “give excuses” to men when they do bad— lord knows the Manosphere boys don’t! They tell them to “man up!”

The difference now is, I think “the Libs” are willing to look at reality from the ground as it is, not through a moralizing lens that doesn’t offer an escape hatch to something better. They aren’t afraid so much anymore because so many of their biggest fears have come true.

At the very least, maybe we can all agree that the Manosphere and men who self-describe as HSTikkyTokky are hella boring and predictable by now? That is a start.